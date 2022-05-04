UrduPoint.com

Turkish Opposition Leader Urges Erdogan To Enhance Border Management To Keep Out Refugees

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Turkish Opposition Leader Urges Erdogan to Enhance Border Management to Keep Out Refugees

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the Turkish main opposition Republican People's Party, called on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday to strengthen border security to prevent refugees from crossing.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan announced that Turkey was developing a project aimed at ensuring voluntary return of about 1 million Syrians currently resigning in Turkey to safe areas in Syria.

"Erdogan, stop these stories, there are still refuges coming from the border. Keep the security forces on alert and don't let any refuges across the border.

We will send back the rest in two years anyway, we are fed up with your deceitful projects," Kilicdaroglu tweeted.

The Syrian war, ongoing since 2011, has placed an estimated 14.6 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.6 million refugees who were forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.9 million internally displaced people, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. Turkey hosts the largest refugee population in the world, including over 3.7 million Syrians.

