UrduPoint.com

Turkish Opposition Officially Nominates Kilicdaroglu As Single Presidential Candidate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Turkish Opposition Officially Nominates Kilicdaroglu as Single Presidential Candidate

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), was officially nominated by the Turkish opposition as a singly presidential candidate for the May 14 election, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The relevant statement was delivered by the CHP vice chairmen and representatives of the opposition bloc parties.

On Tuesday, the Republican Alliance officially nominated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a presidential candidate.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Alliance Tayyip Erdogan May Opposition

Recent Stories

BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark Mo ..

BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University

22 minutes ago
 UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

2 hours ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com ..

Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com to enter new global logistics ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.