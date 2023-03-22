Turkish Opposition Officially Nominates Kilicdaroglu as Single Presidential Candidate

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), was officially nominated by the Turkish opposition as a singly presidential candidate for the May 14 election, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The relevant statement was delivered by the CHP vice chairmen and representatives of the opposition bloc parties.

On Tuesday, the Republican Alliance officially nominated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a presidential candidate.