Turkish Opposition Parties Call on Interior Minister to Resign Amid Corruption Allegations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Turkish opposition Felicity Party leader Temel Karamollaoglu on Monday called on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to resign due to the allegations of corruption against him.

In recent weeks, the mafia scandal has been a major topic in Turkey. Leading mafia boss Sedat Peker, who fled abroad in January 2020 and previously had deep ties with some ruling party lawmakers, has shared videos on his YouTube channel, accusing high-profile government figures of being involved in crimes and corruption. His videos have reached 10 millions and sparked a big debate in Turkey.

"Within the context of the allegations, the given persons, particularly the interior minister, must resign and a judicial process urgently must be started.

If they do not resign, they must be dismissed by the president," Karamollaoglu said on Twitter.

The spokesman of the main opposition party CHP, Faik Oztrak, and leader of the opposition IYI Party Meral Aksener also demanded the resignation of the interior minister on Monday.

In his videos, Peker accused some ruling party lawmakers of committing crimes including murder and drug trafficking. However, it is still not known whether his allegations are true or not since the government has not started an investigation regarding his claims.