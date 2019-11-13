Turkish opposition party to support Erdogan on his US visit

The leader of a Turkish opposition party on Wednesday urged support for Turkey's president ahead of his meeting in Washington with his U.S. counterpart

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The leader of a Turkish opposition party on Wednesday urged support for Turkey's president ahead of his meeting in Washington with his U.S. counterpart.

"Foreign policy is a national policy, you can't play politics with it," Mustafa Destici, leader of the Grand Unity Party (BBP), told reporters in parliament.

Destici called for a show of support to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is scheduled to meet the U.S.' Donald Trump Wednesday at the White House.

"The president, who is in the U.S. right now, is our president. He went there in his position as president of the Republic of Turkey," said Destici.

After their meeting, which is due to cover bilateral relations and foreign policy issues, including Syria, Erdogan and Trump are set to hold a joint news conference.