Turkish Opposition Party Warns Of Increasing COVID-19 Risk As Restrictions Further Eased

Thu 18th June 2020

Turkish Opposition Party Warns of Increasing COVID-19 Risk as Restrictions Further Eased

Chairwoman of the Turkish opposition Good Party (IYI) Meral Aksener said on Wednesday that the risk of the coronavirus infection was increasing as the country continued to relax restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Chairwoman of the Turkish opposition Good Party (IYI) Meral Aksener said on Wednesday that the risk of the coronavirus infection was increasing as the country continued to relax restrictions.

The number of coronavirus infections in the country has been rising for six straight days, passing the daily high of 1,500 on Sunday, as the Turkish government allowed cafes, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen earlier this month.

"I call on all our citizens. The danger has not yet passed [...] the risk is increasing," Aksener said while addressing the party's parliamentary group, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The chairwoman called on the country's citizens to abide by measures put in place to curb the pandemic, accusing the government of making overly relieving remarks regarding the outbreak.

"The health minister [Fahrettin Koca] and the Science Council are clearly warning us. We should abide by the warnings so that the efforts of our healthcare workers do not go in vain," Aksener added.

So far, Turkey has confirmed as many as 181,298 cases of the disease, according to the country's Health Ministry. The death toll stands at 4,842, while the number of recoveries is 153,379.

