MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate from the Turkish opposition alliance, vowed on Friday to restore Turkey's international reputation and conduct foreign policy in the national interest if elected the country's leader.

"We will make our geopolitical interests and our sovereignty prevail over everything else. My presidency and the (opposition) Nation Alliance will restore our international reputation, we will conduct foreign policy that takes into account the country's interests and allows us cooperate with other nations," Kilicdaroglu told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The Turkish parliament's Main Opposition Leader reportedly said that currently, decisions regarding Turkey's foreign policy "are made by a minority if not by one person" and "constitute a big problem for international relations."

"Turkish institutions, with centuries of experience behind them, have been deprived of power. The result is an increase in international risks for us," Kilicdaroglu was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The opposition presidential candidate believes that its allies do not trust Turkey "precisely because of the one-man approach to foreign policy leadership," despite the fact that Ankara has the second largest army in NATO, the newspaper reported.

Kilicdaroglu pledged to build on Turkey's advantageous geopolitical position by following an approach that respects both international law and and prosperity, calling the philosophy "peace at home and peace in the world."

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election. The second round of the election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.