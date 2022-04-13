Turkish Opposition Says 'Still Time' to Announce 2023 Presidential Candidate

Turkish opposition Felicity Party leader Temel Karamollaoglu said on Wednesday there was still time to announce the candidate for the 2023 presidential election from the opposition

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Turkish opposition Felicity Party leader Temel Karamollaoglu said on Wednesday there was still time to announce the candidate for the 2023 presidential election from the opposition.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli urged Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the opposition Republican People's Party of Turkey, to announce the opposition's candidate in the 2023 presidential race.

"Why are these debates going on? To draw attention to the other side, to hide facts at a time when problems are acute. There is no other reason. Turkey has seen a lot of elections, but we have never seen elections that are focused only on candidates, like today. For this reason, we say that there is still time to announce the name of the candidate," Karamollaoglu was quoted as saying by the Turkish newspaper Huriyyet.

The country's next general election will be held in June 2023. On February 7, Bahceli announced that incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be running for re-election as a candidate of the ruling People's Alliance, established in 2018.

On February 28, the leaders of six Turkish opposition parties, namely the Republican People's Party, the Democracy and Progress Party, the Democrat Party, the Future Party, the Felicity Party and the Good Party, signed a joint declaration outlining their plan to restore the country's parliamentary system, vowing to endorse a single presidential candidate for the upcoming election and to split presidential powers in the event of victory.