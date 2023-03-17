UrduPoint.com

Turkish Opposition Set To Good Relations With Russia If Kilicdaroglu Wins Election - Aide

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 09:23 PM

The Turkish opposition is confident that it will be able to maintain good and balanced relations with Russia if its presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroglu comes to power, Unal Cevikoz, the candidate's foreign policy adviser, told Sputnik

Earlier, Cevikoz said the opposition "will remind that Turkey is a NATO member" in relations with Russia.

"Just like during the Cold War, when Turkey, being a member of the alliance, maintained balanced relations with the Soviet Union, so now there can be good balanced relations between Ankara and Moscow. That's what I had in mind," Cevikoz said.

"We believe in our victory in the elections and are confident that we will maintain good relations with Moscow," the adviser stressed.

