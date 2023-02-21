UrduPoint.com

Turkish Opposition To Announce Presidential Candidate Once Election Date Set - Reports

Turkey's six opposition parties will announce a single presidential candidate only after the date of the election is officially set, Turkish news agency Cumhuriyet reported on Tuesday

The opposition parties' leaders said the election is to take place before June 18 under the constitution and the possibility for it to take place on May 14 is low.

Cumhuriyet also reported that the six opposition parties would announce their single presidential candidate once the official election date is set. They said they are strictly opposed to postponing the election.

Turkey's six opposition parties held a meeting on Saturday discussing the situation in the country caused by the earthquakes.

Previously Turkish President Recep Erdogan stated that the general election alongside with the presidential and parliamentary election would take place on May 14.

On Monday, he said that the government would suggest May 14 to the parliament as the date for general election in the country adding that in case of rejection he would exercise his presidential powers, which are enough to dissolve the legislature and to announce early election within 60 days after the respective order is issued.

The southern Turkish region have recently been devastated by a series of earthquakes that killed over 42,000 people.

