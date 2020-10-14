UrduPoint.com
Turkish Oruc Reis Resumes Seismic Research In Eastern Mediterranean - Minister

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:36 PM

The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis has resumed geological explorations of hydrocarbon deposits in Eastern Mediterranean, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday amid increased tensions in Greek-Turkish relations caused by Ankara's activities in the disputed waters

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis has resumed geological explorations of hydrocarbon deposits in Eastern Mediterranean, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday amid increased tensions in Greek-Turkish relations caused by Ankara's activities in the disputed waters.

"The vessel Oruc Reis has arrived at the spot, where it will operate. Research activities began yesterday and today we started to receive the first seismic data,"�Donmez said while addressing an online conference organized in the framework of CCI 2020-2026 international exhibition.

Ankara announced on 11 October that the vessel Oruc Reis would resume research south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo from October 12-22 together with auxiliary vessels Ataman and Cengizhan. The Greek Foreign Ministry said that the area, a mere 7.5 miles from Kastellorizo's shore, belongs to the continental shelf of Greece.

Escalation in historically-strained relations between Greece and Turkey has emerged after Ankara announced start of seismic research activities in the disputed waters back in July.

More Stories From World

