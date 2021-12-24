Turkish Park Named in Honor of Dudaev Against Spirit of Bilateral Relations - Moscow

Naming a park in Turkey in honor of Chechen separatist leader Dzhokhar Dudaev is against the spirit of Ankara-Moscow relations, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Naming a park in Turkey in honor of Chechen separatist leader Dzhokhar Dudaev is against the spirit of Ankara-Moscow relations, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

"Such attempts are unacceptable and certainly require the most resolute condemnation by the entire international community. We must be united here. They contradict the spirit, including of Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation, the preservation and strengthening of which the heads of our states devote so much attention," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Russia hopes its signals "will be taken seriously by the Turkish side."