UrduPoint.com

Turkish Park Named In Honor Of Dudaev Against Spirit Of Bilateral Relations - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:15 PM

Turkish Park Named in Honor of Dudaev Against Spirit of Bilateral Relations - Moscow

Naming a park in Turkey in honor of Chechen separatist leader Dzhokhar Dudaev is against the spirit of Ankara-Moscow relations, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Naming a park in Turkey in honor of Chechen separatist leader Dzhokhar Dudaev is against the spirit of Ankara-Moscow relations, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

"Such attempts are unacceptable and certainly require the most resolute condemnation by the entire international community. We must be united here. They contradict the spirit, including of Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation, the preservation and strengthening of which the heads of our states devote so much attention," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Russia hopes its signals "will be taken seriously by the Turkish side."

Related Topics

Condemnation Russia Turkey Resolute

Recent Stories

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO exp ..

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO expresses condolence

10 minutes ago
 National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recove ..

National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recovery after undergoing surgery

24 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Friday

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Friday

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Opposition Initiates Investigation Over Hi ..

Turkish Opposition Initiates Investigation Over High Volatility of Lira Exchange ..

3 minutes ago
 SAARC can provide atmosphere for economic synergie ..

SAARC can provide atmosphere for economic synergies, transform people's lives: P ..

3 minutes ago
 India records 6,650 COVID-19 new cases

India records 6,650 COVID-19 new cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.