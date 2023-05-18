Turkish Parliament 63.49% Renewed After May 14 Elections - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The Turkish parliament will be 63.49% renewed after the May elections, with 335 out of 600 deputies elected for the first time, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported, citing the preliminary results.

The country's parliament of the 28th convocation will also include 219 deputies of the previous convocation, and 46 former lawmakers who served in the legislative body in the period before the 27th convocation, the report said on Thursday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's People's Alliance between the ruling Justice and Development Party, also known as the AK Party, and the Nationalist Movement Party won a majority of seats with 322 deputies and 49.

5% of the vote, Anadolu reported.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. After counting 100% of ballots, the Turkish Supreme Election Council announced on Monday that the second round of the presidential vote would take place on May 28, as none of the candidates had reached the 50% threshold. The first round saw Erdogan winning 49.51% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu receiving 44.88%.