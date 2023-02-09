Turkish Parliament Approves 3-Month State Of Emergency In 10 Earthquake-Hit Provinces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:48 PM
ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Turkish parliament approved on Thursday a state of emergency in 10 provinces of the country affected by the recent earthquakes, the TRT broadcaster reported.
The state of emergency will be introduced for a three-month period, it added.