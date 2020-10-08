UrduPoint.com
Turkish Parliament Approves Extension For Troop Deployment In Syria, Iraq For One Year

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Turkish Parliament Approves Extension for Troop Deployment in Syria, Iraq for One Year

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Turkish parliament on Wednesday has voted in approval of extending the mandate for the country's troops to operate in Iraq and Syria for one year.

As a result of the vote, the Turkish parliament has given its approval to the deployment of troops in the two countries until October 2021. This is the sixth extension of the mandate.

The initial mandate given to the Turkish armed forces to deploy troops abroad was issued in October 2014. The permission has a one-year term and must be extended annually.

Turkey's military operations in Iraq and Syria have been directed against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and it's Syrian-based affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG). Ankara claims that both groups are terrorist organizations.

