Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Military to Azerbaijan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Turkish parliament approved a decree of the republic's president on the sending of Turkish military to Azerbaijan, the voting results showed.

According to the document, the Turkish military can stay in Azerbaijan for one year.

Erdogan said on November 11 that Ankara and Moscow had signed a memorandum on a Karabakh ceasefire control center, whichwill take part in a "joint peacekeeping mission." Prior to this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow and Ankara would work on Karabakh through the monitoring center on the territory of Azerbaijan, "there were no talks of joint peacekeeping forces."