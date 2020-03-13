UrduPoint.com
Turkish Parliament Closed For Disinfection Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Source

Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:28 PM

The Turkish parliament has been closed for disinfection due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with all employees being sent home, a source told Sputnik on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Turkish parliament has been closed for disinfection due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with all employees being sent home, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the country's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, told parliament about the second confined COVID-19 case.

"We have all been sent home. All of the parliament's rooms are being disinfected right now. All visits to the parliament have been stopped until the end of March," the source said.

According to him, the parliament's working arrangements for the next week remain unclear.

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

