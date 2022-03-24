UrduPoint.com

Turkish Parliament Committee Adopts Bill Lowering Electoral Threshold To 7%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Turkish Parliament Committee Adopts Bill Lowering Electoral Threshold to 7%

The constitutional committee of the Turkish Parliament has adopted a bill lowering the electoral threshold for parties from 10% to 7%, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The constitutional committee of the Turkish Parliament has adopted a bill lowering the electoral threshold for parties from 10% to 7%, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The bill was submitted by the Turkish People's Alliance (an electoral alliance established between the ruling Justice and Development Party and the opposition Nationalist Movement Party), according to the ruling party's deputy chairman Hayati Yazici.

The parliamentary constitutional committee spent a total of 17 hours discussing the draft bill before adopting it.

Under current rules introduced after the 1980 coup, parties in Turkey must garner 10% of the vote nationwide to enter parliament, which is estimated to be the highest threshold in Europe.

A lower threshold will allow smaller parties to participate in elections without necessarily joining alliances, experts predict.

Recent studies show that high inflation and the depreciation of the Turkish lira have seriously undermined incomes, especially for middle-class workers who constitute the ruling party's electoral base. Despite repeated calls from opposition parties for early elections, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that presidential and parliamentary elections will take place as scheduled in June 2023.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Parliament Vote Lira Alliance Tayyip Erdogan June From Opposition

Recent Stories

ATC summons more witnesses for cross-examination i ..

ATC summons more witnesses for cross-examination in Priyantha case

46 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of foster girl's burning

IGP takes notice of foster girl's burning

49 seconds ago
 DC reviews the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar preparation

DC reviews the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar preparation

51 seconds ago
 LHCBA president, CCPO Lahore meet, stress better c ..

LHCBA president, CCPO Lahore meet, stress better coordination

54 seconds ago
 US Sanctions Russian Helicopters, Tekhmash Group - ..

US Sanctions Russian Helicopters, Tekhmash Group - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says NATO to Develop Plans for Additional Fo ..

Biden Says NATO to Develop Plans for Additional Forces, Capabilities to Strength ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>