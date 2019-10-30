Turkish Parliament Condemns US Vote Recognizing Armenian Genocide - Reports

The Turkish parliament on Wednesday condemned the decision of the US House of Representatives to recognize the Armenian genocide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Turkish parliament on Wednesday condemned the decision of the US House of Representatives to recognize the Armenian genocide.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives voted in favor of recognizing the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks during World War I as a genocide. Later in the day, the House of Representatives also adopted unanimously a bill imposing sanctions on Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria and purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. The bill has yet to clear the Senate.

"The Turkish Grand National Assembly of regretfully condemns and rejects the U.

S. House of Representative's adoption of some thesis on so-called Armenian genocide and turning it to a decision despite the objection of some members who have wisdom and conscience," a resolution of the Turkish parliament said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The US bill seeks to impose sanctions against Turkish high officials, including the defense minister, and to freeze the assets of senior Turkish military and political leaders. The bill also allows an investigation into Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's family finances and stipulates fines on Halkbank, which allegedly has ties to the Turkish leader.