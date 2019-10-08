Turkish Parliament Extends for One Year Permission to Use Troops in Syria, Iraq

The Turkish parliament extended for one more year at a meeting on Tuesday its permission to use the Turkish Armed Forces in Iraq and Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Turkish parliament extended for one more year at a meeting on Tuesday its permission to use the Turkish Armed Forces in Iraq and Syria

The mandate to use the Turkish Armed Forces in Iraq and Syria was extended until October 30, 2020.

The Turkish parliament in October 2014 gave permission for the use of the national Armed Forces abroad and the presence of foreign troops in the country. The mandate was valid for one year, after which it was extended for one more year by parliament decisions in 2015-2018.