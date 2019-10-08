UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Parliament Extends For One Year Permission To Use Troops In Syria, Iraq

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:31 PM

Turkish Parliament Extends for One Year Permission to Use Troops in Syria, Iraq

The Turkish parliament extended for one more year at a meeting on Tuesday its permission to use the Turkish Armed Forces in Iraq and Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Turkish parliament extended for one more year at a meeting on Tuesday its permission to use the Turkish Armed Forces in Iraq and Syria.

The mandate to use the Turkish Armed Forces in Iraq and Syria was extended until October 30, 2020.

The Turkish parliament in October 2014 gave permission for the use of the national Armed Forces abroad and the presence of foreign troops in the country. The mandate was valid for one year, after which it was extended for one more year by parliament decisions in 2015-2018.

Related Topics

Syria Parliament Iraq October 2020

Recent Stories

PFA seals 12 production units of desi ghee, 'khoya ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews funds utilization du ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition Negotiators From Syrian Constitutional ..

4 minutes ago

Rosatom Says Russian-Egyptian El Dabaa Nuclear Pla ..

4 minutes ago

EU Foreign Affairs Council to Discuss Situation in ..

13 minutes ago

India Allows Tourists to Visit Jammu and Kashmir A ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.