Turkish Parliament Extends Permission to Use Troops in Syria, Iraq by 2 Years

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) At a session on Tuesday, the Turkish parliament extended permission for the use of Turkish Armed Forces in Iraq and Syria by two years, the vote results showed.

According to the decision of the parliament, the mandate for the use of the military in Iraq and Syria was extended until October 2023.

This decision was supported by lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party, as well as the nationalist Party of the National Movement. The opposition Republican People's Party and the pro-Kurdish People's Democracy Party opposed the decision.

In October 2014, the Turkish parliament gave permission for the use of national armed forces in Syria and Iraq for the first time. The mandate was valid for one year, after which, by decisions of the parliament in 2015-2020, it was extended for another year each time.