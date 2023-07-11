Open Menu

Turkish Parliament Has No Deadlines For Consideration Of Sweden's NATO Bid - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Turkish Parliament Has No Deadlines for Consideration of Sweden's NATO Bid - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) There are no specific deadlines for consideration of Sweden's NATO membership application by the Turkish parliament, a source told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the ratification will take some time.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to back Sweden's NATO membership bid.

"There are currently no specific deadlines. The process will take some time, first there will be discussions in the commission, then it will be presented to the General Assembly (the parliament). I can't give you specific dates right now," the source said.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO Parliament Sweden Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

21 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

1 hour ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

1 hour ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

1 hour ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

2 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

2 hours ago
Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

1 hour ago
 Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

1 hour ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

1 hour ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

1 hour ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

1 hour ago

More Stories From World