ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) There are no specific deadlines for consideration of Sweden's NATO membership application by the Turkish parliament, a source told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the ratification will take some time.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to back Sweden's NATO membership bid.

"There are currently no specific deadlines. The process will take some time, first there will be discussions in the commission, then it will be presented to the General Assembly (the parliament). I can't give you specific dates right now," the source said.