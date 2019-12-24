UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Parliament May Consider Use Of Armed Forces In Libya - Erdogan's Representative

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 09:17 PM

Turkish Parliament May Consider Use of Armed Forces in Libya - Erdogan's Representative

Turkish Parliament can consider and possibly agree to using the country's armed forces in Libya, following an agreement on military cooperation, Ibrahim Kalın, the press secretary of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Turkish Parliament can consider and possibly agree to using the country's armed forces in Libya, following an agreement on military cooperation, Ibrahim Kalın, the press secretary of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Turkish parliament ratified an agreement on military cooperation signed with Libya's Tripoli-based government.

Erdogan has mentioned the possibility of sending Turkish military to Libya if Tripoli asks for it.

"The events in the world may demand such an approval [for the use of the military]. This is the prerogative of the parliament. But this decision might be taken depending on the circumstances, this might be training the troops or carrying out humanitarian missions. We will consider and take appropriate steps," Kalin told reporters.

Related Topics

World Parliament Tripoli Libya Tayyip Erdogan May Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Libyan GNA Spokesman Says Italy Free to Invite Riv ..

12 minutes ago

Argentine Court Overturns Vice President Kirchner' ..

12 minutes ago

Modi's 'wag the tail' tactic bound to fail: Govern ..

12 minutes ago

District zakat committees chairmen notified

19 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announces 8th Wage Board Awa ..

19 minutes ago

Governor urges people to work for country's prospe ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.