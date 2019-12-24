Turkish Parliament can consider and possibly agree to using the country's armed forces in Libya, following an agreement on military cooperation, Ibrahim Kalın, the press secretary of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Turkish Parliament can consider and possibly agree to using the country's armed forces in Libya , following an agreement on military cooperation, Ibrahim Kalın, the press secretary of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan , said Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Turkish parliament ratified an agreement on military cooperation signed with Libya's Tripoli-based government.

Erdogan has mentioned the possibility of sending Turkish military to Libya if Tripoli asks for it.

"The events in the world may demand such an approval [for the use of the military]. This is the prerogative of the parliament. But this decision might be taken depending on the circumstances, this might be training the troops or carrying out humanitarian missions. We will consider and take appropriate steps," Kalin told reporters.