UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Parliament Not Intending To Grant Gov't Right To Declare War - Opposition Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 06:33 PM

Turkish Parliament Not Intending to Grant Gov't Right to Declare War - Opposition Lawmaker

Turkish parliament will not discuss granting the government a go-ahead to declare war on Syria in its upcoming session this Saturday as it has received no such request, Turkish opposition lawmaker Erdogan Toprak told Sputnik on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkish parliament will not discuss granting the government a go-ahead to declare war on Syria in its upcoming session this Saturday as it has received no such request, Turkish opposition lawmaker Erdogan Toprak told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have not received any official request from the government to pass a document that would give it the right to declare war against Syria if necessary," Toprak from the Republican People's Party told Sputnik.

Toprak said that the extraordinary session called for Saturday is intended to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of 33 Turkish soldiers in Idlib.

"During this session, we plan to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib and request clarification from the government regarding the attack which targeted Turkish troops and the forces that carried it out," the lawmaker said.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Parliament Idlib Tayyip Erdogan From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DoH-AD to quarantine contacts of two Italian cycli ..

5 minutes ago

At least 11 people injured in student clash at PU

11 minutes ago

Most preferred number of children a married couple ..

29 minutes ago

Ali Zafar says another anthem song for PSL to be r ..

30 minutes ago

UVAS holds awarenessseminar on Rabies

37 minutes ago

Secretary Live stock visit UVAS Training Centre fo ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.