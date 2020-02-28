(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkish parliament will not discuss granting the government a go-ahead to declare war on Syria in its upcoming session this Saturday as it has received no such request, Turkish opposition lawmaker Erdogan Toprak told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have not received any official request from the government to pass a document that would give it the right to declare war against Syria if necessary," Toprak from the Republican People's Party told Sputnik.

Toprak said that the extraordinary session called for Saturday is intended to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of 33 Turkish soldiers in Idlib.

"During this session, we plan to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib and request clarification from the government regarding the attack which targeted Turkish troops and the forces that carried it out," the lawmaker said.