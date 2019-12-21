UrduPoint.com
Turkish Parliament Ratifies Memorandum on Military Cooperation With Libya

Turkey's parliament has ratified a Memorandum of military cooperation signed with Libya in late November, the results of the vote showed on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Turkey's parliament has ratified a Memorandum of military cooperation signed with Libya in late November, the results of the vote showed on Saturday.

Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) ratified the memorandum, signed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 27, on Thursday. GNA head Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj also accepted Turkey's offer to deploy troops to Libya for repelling the offense of GNA's rival Libyan National Army (LNA). According to media reports, Turkey has already sent its armed forces, military advisers and equipment to Tripoli.

Last week, Erdogan said that Ankara was ready to provide any support to the Tripoli-based GNA including to send its soldiers to the crisis-torn country upon a a request.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

