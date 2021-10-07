- Home
Turkish Parliament Ratifies Paris Climate Agreement
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:30 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Turkish parliament ratified the Paris Climate Agreement on Wednesday, according to the voting results.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara was hoping to complete the ratification process before the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.
