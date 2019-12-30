UrduPoint.com
Turkish Parliament Receives Request From Libya's GNA For Military Support - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

Turkey's parliament has received on Monday a request from Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) for military support, the TRT broadcaster reported, one week after Ankara ratified a memorandum of agreement on security and military cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Turkey's parliament has received on Monday a request from Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) for military support, the TRT broadcaster reported, one week after Ankara ratified a memorandum of agreement on security and military cooperation.

It is expected that the request will be considered by parliament on January 2.

Last week, media reported that the GNA was planning on requesting military assistance from Turkey in order to repel an offensive by the Libyan National Army (LNA) under the command of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. This information was confirmed to Sputnik by Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Monday that the government held meetings with the two leading opposition parties to explain the reasoning for sending troops to Libya.

In late November, Turkey and the GNA signed a memorandum of understanding on military cooperation, which has been ratified by the parliaments of their respective countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Ankara was ready to provide military assistance in the fight against the LNA.

Libya was plunged into a political crisis and civil war after the ousting and assassination of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Haftar's LNA has consolidated gains made in the east of the country, while the UN-backed GNA has a foothold in the west of the country. Earlier in December, Haftar announced that the LNA was ready to mount a significant military operation to gain control of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, although Dengov told Sputnik that this offensive has yet to yield any tangible results.

