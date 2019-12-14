UrduPoint.com
Turkish Parliament Slams US For Senate Resolution On Armenian Genocide

Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) All five factions making up the Turkish parliament on Friday condemned the resolution by the US Senate to recognize killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide.

The Senate agreed on Thursday to pay tribute to a million and a half of Armenians slaughtered by the Ottoman Empire from 1915-1923. The move infuriated the Turkish Foreign Ministry, which called it "disgraceful" and damaging to bilateral ties.

"The Grand National Assembly of Turkey firmly condemns and rejects the resolution... which distorts historical facts and tramples fundamental international norms," the joint declaration read.

The legislature reiterated the Foreign Ministry's view that the document was neither legally binding nor true and called it part of an ongoing "smear campaign" against Turkey. They said Turkish archives were open to all historians who wanted to know the truth.

Killings of Armenian Christians by the Muslim Ottoman Empire have been recognized as an act of genocide by dozens of countries and parliaments, including the European Parliament. Turkey has rejected the tag, saying that not only Armenians were persecuted.

