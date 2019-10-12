Turkish Parliament Speaker Calls on Colleagues to Commonly Define 'Terrorist Groups'

Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of Turkey's unicameral parliament, called on Saturday on countries participating in an inter-parliamentary anti-terrorism conference in Istanbul to agree on a common definition of the term "terrorist organizations

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of Turkey's unicameral parliament, called on Saturday on countries participating in an inter-parliamentary anti-terrorism conference in Istanbul to agree on a common definition of the term "terrorist organizations."

The 3rd Conference of Speakers of the Parliaments on counterterrorism and strengthening regional cooperation that is happening in Istanbul on Saturday is being attended by parliamentary speakers from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia, Pakistan and Turkey.

"We should not differentiate one terrorist organization from another. It is necessary to reach a common agreement [on this issue]," Sentop said during his address at the conference.

The agenda of the conference includes finding an integrated approach to fight global terrorism and the harmonizing legislation throughout the participating countries on this matter.

The second conference of parliamentary speakers on counterterrorism was held in early December 2018 in Tehran.