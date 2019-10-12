UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Parliament Speaker Calls On Colleagues To Commonly Define 'Terrorist Groups'

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:54 PM

Turkish Parliament Speaker Calls on Colleagues to Commonly Define 'Terrorist Groups'

Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of Turkey's unicameral parliament, called on Saturday on countries participating in an inter-parliamentary anti-terrorism conference in Istanbul to agree on a common definition of the term "terrorist organizations

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of Turkey's unicameral parliament, called on Saturday on countries participating in an inter-parliamentary anti-terrorism conference in Istanbul to agree on a common definition of the term "terrorist organizations."

The 3rd Conference of Speakers of the Parliaments on counterterrorism and strengthening regional cooperation that is happening in Istanbul on Saturday is being attended by parliamentary speakers from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia, Pakistan and Turkey.

"We should not differentiate one terrorist organization from another. It is necessary to reach a common agreement [on this issue]," Sentop said during his address at the conference.

The agenda of the conference includes finding an integrated approach to fight global terrorism and the harmonizing legislation throughout the participating countries on this matter.

The second conference of parliamentary speakers on counterterrorism was held in early December 2018 in Tehran.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Iran Russia Turkey China Parliament Tehran Istanbul December 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate Kamyab Jaw ..

3 minutes ago

Occupied Kashmir turned into world's biggest jail ..

3 minutes ago

March of Moulana Fazlur Rehman for saving kings of ..

22 seconds ago

Unhygienic food at Islamabad's Melody food park

23 seconds ago

Dubai Customs inks partnership agreement withHawka ..

26 minutes ago

Kashmiris to hold anti-India demo in London on Oct ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.