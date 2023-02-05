UrduPoint.com

Turkish Parliament Speaker Doubts Existence Of Evidence Proving Terror Threat In Istanbul

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Turkish Parliament Speaker Doubts Existence of Evidence Proving Terror Threat in Istanbul

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said on Sunday that he doubted the countries that closed their consulates in Istanbul could present proof of a potential terrorist threat.

"If they had evidence, it would have been right to share it with us. As no evidence has been presented so far, it means that they do not have it," Sentop was quoted as saying by Turkey's TRT Haber broadcaster.

Earlier in the week, the consulates of Sweden, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and Germany in Istanbul stopped receiving visitors, citing security concerns, after a series of Quran-burning protests in northern Europe.

The United States and several other nations have issued travel warnings.

The ambassadors of these countries were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the closures of consulates.

On Thursday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu called the move a "psychological war" against his country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Europe Interior Minister Turkey Parliament France Germany Istanbul United Kingdom United States Switzerland Sweden Netherlands Sunday Share

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Sa ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Salem Al Zahmi advisor to Office ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

1 hour ago
 Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s gover ..

Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s government and private sectors to d ..

1 hour ago
 Partners of World Government Summit affirm its imp ..

Partners of World Government Summit affirm its important role as unique platform ..

2 hours ago
 World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 Feb ..

World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 February bringing together 10,000 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.