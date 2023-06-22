Turkish Parliament Speaker Expects Support From All Parties in Drafting New Constitution

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Speaker of the Grand National Assembly (parliament) of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus said he expected the support of all political parties in the drafting and adoption of the country's new constitution.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country needed a new constitution, which would be the key to the country's further development. The Turkish leader called on all political forces to actively participate in the development of a draft new constitution.

Erdogan said the current Turkish constitution had been adopted in 1982 and no longer met the challenges of our time, despite a number of amendments.

"The participation of all parties, account for the opinions of all sides are required here. I am ready to personally participate in these discussions with all parties, I consider it my duty," Kurtulmus said in an interview with TRT Haber.

He said the drafting of the country's new constitution must begin with "good will and without prejudice."