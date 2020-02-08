UrduPoint.com
Turkish Parliament Speaker Protests PKK Inclusion In Brussels Conference On Turkey

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Turkish Parliament Speaker Protests PKK Inclusion in Brussels Conference on Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The speaker of the Turkish legislature became the latest official voice to condemn the alleged inclusion of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group in a conference in Brussels on EU-Turkish ties.

The Turkish diplomacy and presidency have slammed the European Parliament for letting Kurdish separatists attend the 16th conference organized by the EU legislature's leftist GUE/NGL faction.

"European lawmakers who support inviting PKK members to the European Parliament should remember that nothing is sacred to these terrorists .

.. and that tomorrow they may turn their weapons against people and organizations siding with them today," Mustafa Sentop wrote in a letter to European Parliament head David Sassoli.

The conference on Wednesday and Thursday looked at the Turkish government's relationship with its Kurdish minority population.

Both Turkey and the European Union consider the PKK a terrorist organization for waging a decades-long insurgency against Ankara in a bid to create a separate Kurdish state in parts of Turkey.

