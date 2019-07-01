UrduPoint.com
Turkish Parliament Speaker Says Glad To See Russia Back In PACE

Turkish parliamentary speaker Mustafa Sentop said on Monday that his country was happy to have Russia back in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Turkish parliamentary speaker Mustafa Sentop said on Monday that his country was happy to have Russia back in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The Council voted last week to restore Russia's voting rights, which were stripped in 2014 over its alleged role in the Ukrainian crisis. The Ukrainian delegation walked out in protest.

"We met the decision to allow Russia back into PACE with great joy and we were very happy to have the Russian delegation back," Sentop said.

He spoke at a meeting in Moscow with Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house. It was held on the sidelines of a forum called "Development of Parliamentarism."

The two senior lawmakers signed a document that sets out their vision of a high-level interparliamentary commission and discussed what other forms of cooperation should be considered.

