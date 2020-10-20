UrduPoint.com
Turkish Parliament Speaker Says OSCE Minsk Group 'Brain-Dead' On Nagorno-Karabakh Issue

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Turkish Parliament Speaker Says OSCE Minsk Group 'Brain-Dead' on Nagorno-Karabakh Issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States, is ineffective and "brain-dead," Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop said on Tuesday during his visit to the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, adding that Armenia is a "problem."

"The OSCE Minsk Group, which has not been able to find a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue for 30 years, has been brain-dead," Sentop told Azerbaijani lawmakers, as quoted by the Turkish news agency Anadolu, adding that Armenia has "become a regional and a global problem."

According to the Turkish parliament speaker, the region will remain in a stalemate until the Armenian "occupation" in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent area ends.

On Tuesday, Sentop also held a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss the ongoing conflict.

Armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. The parties have since agreed to two humanitarian ceasefires, however, both were broken mere hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of attacks on civilian settlements. Ankara has pledged support to Baku since the clashes erupted.

