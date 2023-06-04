Turkish Parliament Speaker to Be Elected on June 7 - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The speaker of Turkey's parliament, the Grand National Assembly, will be elected by secret ballot on Wednesday, Turkish media reported.

The TRT Haber broadcaster reported that three rounds of voting would be required to elect the new speaker, but if an absolute majority is not reached in the third round, a fourth round will be held for the two candidates who received the highest number of votes.

In addition, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and seventeen cabinet members will be sworn in on Wednesday, the broadcaster added.

Earlier in the week, Turkish media reported that Numan Kurtulmus, deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), was the most likely candidate for the post of speaker.

Erdogan secured victory in the second round of the presidential election on May 28 with 52.18% of the vote, defeating his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who received 47.82%. The reelected president announced the composition of the country's new cabinet on Saturday evening.