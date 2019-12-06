Turkish Parliament Supports Ankara-Tripoli Maritime Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

The Turkish parliament supported on Thursday the Turkish-Libyan deal on the maritime border between the two nations that caused outrage in Greece and Cyprus

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The Turkish parliament supported on Thursday the Turkish-Libyan deal on the maritime border between the two nations that caused outrage in Greece and Cyprus

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border that runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs.

Athens has threatened to expel the Libyan ambassador and declare him persona non grata if he fails to disclose the memorandum's text.

The document was previously supported by the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee and is to be approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The creation of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum is just the latest move in Ankara's active policy in the Mediterranean. Both Greece and Cyprus have been criticizing Turkey for its drilling activity in the Cyprus-claimed waters.