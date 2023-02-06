UrduPoint.com

Turkish Parliament Suspends Work For 1 Week Over Devastating Earthquake - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Turkish Parliament Suspends Work for 1 Week Over Devastating Earthquake - Lawmaker

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Turkish lawmakers have decided to suspend the parliament's work for one week in connection with the devastating earthquake, Mustafa Elitas, the chair of the ruling Turkish AKP party's parliamentary group, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.

4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 01:17 GMT. As a result of the natural disaster, 912 have been killed and another 5,385 have been injured. Later in the day, the EMSC said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.8 magnitude in central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT.

"The parties in the parliament unanimously decided to suspend the meetings of the General Assembly of Parliament for one week in connection with the catastrophe ” a powerful earthquake," Elitas said, as quoted by DHA.

More Stories From World

