Turkish Parliament To Consider Ratifying Paris Climate Agreement In October - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The Turkish government will present the Paris Climate Agreement for ratification to parliament next month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We are among the first countries to have signed the Paris Climate Agreement. However, we hadn't yet ratified this agreement," Erdogan said while addressing the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. "We plan to present the Paris Climate Agreement for approval to our Parliament next month."

The government of Turkey also envisages to complete the ratification process of the carbon neutral targeted agreement ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow scheduled to take place in November.

The Paris Climate Agreement, signed by more than 190 nations in December 2015 and effective since November 2016, entails an objective to keep the rise in global temperature to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and reach the net-zero-emission target by 2050.

