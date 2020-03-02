Turkish Parliament to Hold Closed Meeting on Tuesday to Discuss Situation in Idlib

The Turkish parliament will hold a closed meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, where Turkish troops have been engaged in fierce fighting with Syrian government forces, a spokesperson for the parliament told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Turkish parliament will hold a closed meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, where Turkish troops have been engaged in fierce fighting with Syrian government forces, a spokesperson for the parliament told Sputnik.

"At the proposal of the ruling Justice and Development Party, a closed meeting on Idlib will be held tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

Turkish foreign and defense ministers Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hulusi Akar will attend the meeting and make statements.

The escalation in Idlib was triggered on Thursday when the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) began a large-scale offensive against Syria's government forces, prompting a response. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Turkish troops, who were not supposed to be outside their observation posts, were caught in the shelling � there were reports of over 30 deaths and more than 30 injured.

Russia swiftly ensured that the Syrian forces halted their offensive to allow the dead and injured to be evacuated to Turkey.

The 2018 Russian-Turkish memorandum retains the status quo on the Turkish military presence in Idlib, but was enacted only under the condition that all of the terrorists and radical groups left the de-escalation zone by October 15, 2018. Moscow and Ankara agreed to take effective measures to ensure a stable ceasefire in the zone and to conduct joint patrols.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ankara has not managed to fulfill some of its commitments, including distinguishing terrorists from armed opposition members ready for talks with the Syrian government.