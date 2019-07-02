UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Parliamentary Speaker Doubts US Will Remove Ankara From F-35 Jet Program

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:37 PM

Turkish Parliamentary Speaker Doubts US Will Remove Ankara From F-35 Jet Program

Turkish parliamentary speaker Mustafa Sentop has argued, in a comment to Sputnik, that the United States will not follow through on its threat to kick Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Turkish parliamentary speaker Mustafa Sentop has argued, in a comment to Sputnik, that the United States will not follow through on its threat to kick Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems.

The United States claim that S-400 systems are not compatible with NATO defenses and may compromise the F-35 stealthy jet project. Washington said in June it would not accept more Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless it abandoned the agreement with Russia. Turkey refused, saying it was a done deal.

"Turkey being kicked on the sidelines and saying we are not providing F35 is scandalous as far as the international trade.

.. is concerned. I don't think at the end of the day something like that will be happening," he said.

Sentop pointed out that the United States could not legally remove Turkey from the F-35 training program because it helped build and paid for the aircraft.

"F35 project has partners and Turkey is one of those partners. Therefore the US doesn't own that project 100%, it is not [as] if they are selling something [that is] 100% their own," he said.

He speculated that the United States had a hidden political agenda when it came to the S-400 dispute. He said Greece and Bulgaria had an earlier version of S-400 missiles but NATO did not seem to have an issue with them.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Washington Ankara Bulgaria United States Greece May June From Agreement

Recent Stories

Supreme Court (SC) summons DC Faisalabad upon ba ..

2 minutes ago

1st Professional Development Programme for Faculty ..

2 minutes ago

SC moved against production orders of Zardari, Far ..

2 minutes ago

Fuel Truck Explosion in Nigeria Kills 50, Injures ..

2 minutes ago

Simonyan Calls on Zelenskyy in Ukrainian to Assist ..

2 minutes ago

Two rustlers tortured, handed over to police in Fa ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.