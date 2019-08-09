Turkish Parties Renew Call on US to Extradite Cleric Blamed for Failed Coup

Turkey's ruling and opposition parties on Friday called on the United States to hand over a Pennsylvania-based Muslim cleric who they blame for organizing the 2016 coup attempt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Turkey 's ruling and opposition parties on Friday called on the United States to hand over a Pennsylvania-based Muslim cleric who they blame for organizing the 2016 coup attempt.

In a joint statement, seen by the Anadolu state news agency, the parties once again accused Fethullah Gulen of running a terrorist organization bent on deposing the Turkish president.

"He continues to disseminate heretical views using the tactics of terrorist organizations," the parties claimed, adding that his activities hurt ties between the two countries.

The cleric, who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the United States for two decades, has denied a role in the July 15, 2016 failed coup in Turkey, which killed 251 people and injured thousands.