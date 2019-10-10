UrduPoint.com
Turkish Party Calls Ankara's Military Operation In Syria Attack On Kurds

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Turkish Party Calls Ankara's Military Operation in Syria Attack on Kurds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Turkish Peoples' Democratic Party condemned on Wednesday the government's fresh military operation in Syria, calling it an attack on Kurdish people.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish groups and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

"We decidedly condemn this attack aimed at achievements and status of Kurdish people, and also on the growing democracy in Turkey. This attack launched by the [Turkish] authorities beyond its borders for its own political prospects is also an attack on peoples living on the [Turkey-Syria] border, the forces of democracy and the spirit of their solidarity," the party said in a statement.

According to them, the operation constitutes an attack not only on Kurds but also on other ethnic groups, including Arabs, Armenians and Turkmen.

"This aggression is not aimed at a party or a political structure as the [Turkish] authorities claim, but on Kurdish people and democratic gains achieved together with other peoples in the region. This attack aimed at all democratic and humanitarian values is an attempt to pave a way for the rebirth of IS, which waged a war against various [religious] confession in the middle East," the party added.

The party called on all Turkish citizens to push back against Operation Peace Spring.

The Peoples' Democratic Party is an opposition party representing Turkey's ethnic minorities.

Turkey has played a considerable role in the Syrian Civil War by supporting various opposition groups that are fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad, while at the same time attacking the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus.

