Turkish party demands operation for safe zone in Syria

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Turkey should launch an operation "as soon as possible" to create a safe zone in Syria, the head of the Grand Unity Party (BBP), said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Mustafa Destici said the Turkish government should not wait for the U.S. to execute the planned military operation east of the Euphrates river.

Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed on Aug. 7 to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return to their homeland.

Destici accused the U.S. of treating Turkey as an "enemy", saying Washington has been backing PKK,YPG and PYD terror groups for a long time.

Turkish forces have been conducting operations against the terrorist organizations in the region for a long time.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

"Turkey has already completed all preparations for clearing the region [east of the Euphrates river] of PKK," Destici said.

"We are waiting for this [military] operation to be launched as soon as possible," he added.