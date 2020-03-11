Turkish patrol boat rams Greek vessel: coastguard

The Greek coastguard said Wednesday that one of its patrol boats was rammed by a Turkish coastguard vessel amid heightened between the two countries

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Greek coastguard said Wednesday that one of its patrol boats was rammed by a Turkish coastguard vessel amid heightened between the two countries.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred in the early morning, and the damage caused to the Greek boat was only minor, the Greek coastguard added.

There has been increased tension between Greece and Turkey after Ankara on February 28 said it would no longer stop asylum seekers from trying to enter the European Union.

The announcement prompted thousands to mass at the border and attempt to cross the Aegean.

Greek riot police have been deployed to hold back over 35,000 people at the land border with Turkey, making use of tear gas and water cannon.

Turkish riot police have also been sent to the border and have fired tear gas at Greek forces.

Both sides have accused each other of making false accusations.