UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Personal Data Protection Board Launches Investigation Against Whatsapp - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Turkish Personal Data Protection Board Launches Investigation Against Whatsapp - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Personal Data Protection board of Turkey (KVKK) on Tuesday launched a probe into WhatsApp a day after the country's competition regulator initiated a similar investigation into the messaging application and Facebook over their new privacy policy, media reported.

Developers of the WhatsApp messenger have updated the user agreement, adding a provision on personal data transfer to Facebook. The updated agreement says that WhatsApp, being part of the Facebook corporation, will share necessary information about users to analyze their habits and tastes. In response, Turkish users, including high-ranking officials, are actively switching to alternative messengers.

On Monday, Turkey's competition watchdog suspended the new WhatsApp user agreement in addition to launching its probe.

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, the personal data protection watchdog discussed Whatsapp's new policy at a meeting on Tuesday and initiated a formal review of the messenger's basic principles, data processing conditions and data transfers abroad.

The KVKK said in a statement that it would reassess the issue on February 8, the newspaper continued.

WhatsApp insists that its update will not affect private messages and is only related to business transactions.

Related Topics

Business Turkey Facebook February Media Agreement Share WhatsApp

Recent Stories

UAE residents promote ‘#TogetherWeRecover’ has ..

7 minutes ago

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

16 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

37 minutes ago

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 240,000

1 minute ago

36,113 children administered anti-polio drops in f ..

1 minute ago

5.2-magnitude quake hits 137 km S of Sarangani, Ph ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.