Turkish Personnel Being Trained To Operate S-400 In Russia, Turkey - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:48 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed the arrival of three aircraft with elements of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems in Turkey, saying the training of Turkish personnel to operate the systems continues in Russia and Turkey.

The Turkish Defense Ministry earlier Friday announced the beginning of S-400 deliveries to the country.

Later information was confirmed by Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. According to the NTV channel, three An-124 aircraft with S-400 components arrived in Turkey.

"Today, three scheduled flights arrived in Turkey, and today work to deliver air defense missile systems was completed. In the coming days, the delivery process will continue. The training of Turkish personnel in Russia and Turkey also continues," Akar said as quoted by NTV.

