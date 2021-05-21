Turkish Pharmaceutical Company Says May Secure Deal to Make Russian Vaccines in 1 Month

(@FahadShabbir)

Pharmaceutical company Turk Ilac & Serum Sanayi AS is in talks to produce Russia's coronavirus vaccines Sputnik Light and the shot developed by the Chumakov Institute, CEO Berat Battal told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Pharmaceutical company Turk Ilac & Serum Sanayi AS is in talks to produce Russia's coronavirus vaccines Sputnik Light and the shot developed by the Chumakov Institute, CEO Berat Battal told Sputnik.

"Our main target was single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine and the third registered Russia vaccine, which was developed by Russia's state-run Chumakov institute.

We've agreed in principle on production of these vaccines, and Russian partners and we are very happy about our ongoing negotiations," Battal said.

"Now we agreed to start all the necessary procedures this will include production, registration, all the required issues," Battal said.

The Turkish company is expecting the negotiations to progress fast, the CEO said.

"We had a good start and we are expecting to finalize the second step of the agreement and sign the contract very soon, maybe within one month," Battal said.