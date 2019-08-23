UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Police Arrest 14 People Over Suspected Links To Gulen Movement - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 07:57 PM

Turkish Police Arrest 14 People Over Suspected Links to Gulen Movement - Reports

Turkish police have arrested 14 people suspected of having links to US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen's movement, referred to as the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara, Turkish media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Turkish police have arrested 14 people suspected of having links to US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen's movement, referred to as the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara, Turkish media reported on Friday.

The simultaneous raids on 19 addresses began early on Friday following the order of the prosecutors in the province of Izmir, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The police reportedly seized fake IDs, cellphones and tablets. Some of the suspects tried to escape and destroy documents.

The suspects are also accused of using FETO's encrypted messenger, ByLock.

Ankara has accused FETO of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt that left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured. In the aftermath of the short-lived rebellion, the Turkish government announced a state of emergency as a necessary measure to counter terrorists. Since then, over 50,000 people have been arrested and more than 160,000 civil servants, including military personnel, activists, officials, journalists, legal and educational workers, have been dismissed or suspended.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Izmir Ankara 2016 Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 534 point to closes ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police rounded up 16 lawbreakers

4 minutes ago

Rosatom's CEO Plans to Start Selling Floating Nucl ..

4 minutes ago

Syrian Army to Advance to Idlib Province After Lib ..

4 minutes ago

Accusations of Foreign Interference in Russia's Af ..

7 minutes ago

European demos held over Amazon fires

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.