Turkish Police Arrest 14 Suspects for Committing Fraud for IS Terrorists - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The counter-intelligence branch of the Turkish police has arrested 14 individuals in the southern province of Adana who are suspected of committing tax fraud on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, outlawed in Russia), local media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The counter-intelligence branch of the Turkish police has arrested 14 individuals in the southern province of Adana who are suspected of committing tax fraud on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, outlawed in Russia), local media reported on Thursday.

The suspects were involved in illegal tax-collection for the IS, a charge that is supported by the money, firearms and various documents discovered during the arrest, the Anadolu news agency said.

The leader of the group, identified only as M.O., was also among the arrested, according to the news outlet.

The IS gained notoriety in 2014 with its rapid expansion in Iraq accompanied by brutal demonstrations of violence against anyone considered to be against them. As of this year the militant group has lost most of its territorial gains but still exerts considerable ideological influence among radical Islamists in many countries, including Turkey.