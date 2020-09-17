UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Police Arrest 16 Iraqi Citizens Suspected Of IS Membership - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:52 PM

Turkish Police Arrest 16 Iraqi Citizens Suspected of IS Membership - State Media

The Turkish police have detained 16 Iraqi nationals in the Ankara capital suspected of being involved in the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the official Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in law enforcement

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Turkish police have detained 16 Iraqi nationals in the Ankara capital suspected of being involved in the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the official Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in law enforcement.

Ankara's police counterterrorism department, in cooperation with the country's National Intelligence Organization, discovered 19 Iraqi citizens, who are allegedly affiliated with the IS. The operation to detain suspects is ongoing.

The IS have gained widespread popularity since 2014 when militants started a large-scale offensive in northern and western Iraq.

Despite the Iraqi authorities announcing the country's complete liberation from IS militants in 2017, pockets of terrorists still continue to engage in sabotage and armed attacks in the liberated areas, as well as in other parts of the middle East region.

On September 1, the Turkish Interior Ministry announced the detention of the so-called IS emir, Mahmut Ozden, in Istanbul. The authorities described Ozden as responsible for training militant groups to perform terrorist attacks, as well as kidnapping Turkish politicians and smuggling them to Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Police Kidnapping Interior Ministry Syria Russia Iraq Ankara Istanbul Middle East September 2017 From

Recent Stories

&quot;Government plays key role in embracing new w ..

26 minutes ago

Greek minister says EU's asylum rules have 'failed ..

3 minutes ago

No sign rights abuses abating under new Burundi go ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive to start from Sept 21

3 minutes ago

Police recover big cache of arms, arrest one

3 minutes ago

WPC, FDI to make joint efforts to curb gender base ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.