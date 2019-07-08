Turkish Police Arrest 16 People in Suspected Terror Blast Case - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Turkish police have arrested 16 suspects believed to be linked to what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said could be a terror-related blast on the border with Syria, media reported.

Erdogan said on Friday that an apparent car bomb went off in the town of Reyhanli, killing three Syrians.

The suspects were detained during a security operation in the Reyhanli and Iskenderun districts, according to the Anadolu news agency.